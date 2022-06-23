Jaden Ivey headed to Detroit, drafted fifth
Jaden Ivey was selected fifth In the NBA draft Thursday night, picked by the Detroit Pistons, where he'll pair with Cade Cunningham as part of what could be a great backcourt.
Ivey was widely viewed as the likely fourth pick, but he and his representatives were averse to landing in Sacramento, which he did not visit during the pre-draft process. Rather than trading the pick, the Kings took Iowa's Keegan Murray fourth.
Ivey became the highest-drafted Boilermaker since Glenn Robinson was selected first in 1994. He joined JaJuan Johnson and the late Caleb Swanigan as first-round picks under Matt Painter and the eighth player to be drafted.
Fellow former Purdue All-American Carsen Edwards is also a member of the Pistons.
More to come ...
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2022. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.