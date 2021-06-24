Jaden Ivey and Caleb Furst both make USA Basketball's 19-U team

Purdue's Jaden Ivey and Caleb Furst have both earned spots on the 12-man roster for USA Basketball's 19-and-under national team that'll compete next month in Latvia.

The two Boilermakers — Ivey's a sophomore and Furst just a freshman — earned their spots on the roster during USA Basketball's training camp in Fort Worth this week.

The 19-and-under FIBA World Cup will run July 3-11.

This has been a big summer for Purdue and International competition. Sophomore Zach Edey has been taking part in a try-out for Canada's national teams, along with Ivey's and Furst's participation for USA Basketball. Freshman Trey Kaufman-Renn was Invited to the USA try-out, too, but had to withdraw due to injury.

Ivey is one of just six established college players on the 12-man team, joining Louisiana Tech's Kenneth Lofton, Wisconsin's Jonathan Davis, Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner, TCU's Mike Miles and LSU guard Adam Miller, formerly of Illinois. The rest are incoming freshmen, including Gonzaga-bound Chet Holmgren and former Purdue recruiting target Harrison Ingram, who's headed to Stanford.

Purdue has a robust history with USA Basketball, starting with Matt Painter's role with the organization.

Among former Boilermakers who've competed Internationally during or before the college careers have been Robbie Hummel, Caleb Swanigan and Carsen Edwards.