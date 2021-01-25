GoldandBlack - Jaden Ivey becomes fourth Purdue freshman honored by the Big Ten

Jaden Ivey has been named the Big Ten's Freshman-of-the-Week, giving the Boilermaker program a unique distinction.

Ivey's is the fourth Purdue freshman to win the award this season. That's a Big Ten record, surpassing the previous mark of three set three times, including Purdue this season. Michigan got three in 2012-2013 and Ohio State in 2010-2011.

Never four, though.

Freshman center Zach Edey won the award In Week 1 on Nov. 30, and redshirt freshmen Mason Gillis and Brandon Newman followed him during the weeks of Nov. 30 and Jan. 18, respectively.

Only six different freshmen have been honored this season since Michigan's Hunter Dickinson has won five weekly honors, but four of those six players are from Purdue.

Ivey scored 15 points in Purdue's win at ranked Ohio State Tuesday night and made the game-winning three-pointer, then scored 12 points in the Boilermakers' loss to No. 7 Michigan.