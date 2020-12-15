GoldandBlack - Jaden Ivey has returned to practice

Sidelined since Purdue's season-opener due to a foot problem, Boilermaker freshman Jaden Ivey returned to the practice floor in a limited capacity Monday.

Tuesday, Ivey was expected to practice even more than he did during his roughly 45 minutes of work Monday.

"He'll go an hour," Coach Matt Painter joked.

For Ivey, Wednesday's Big Ten opener vs. Ohio State has long been his hoped-for return date.

Might be still play against the Buckeyes?

"I hope so," Painter said.

In Purdue's Game 1 win over Liberty in Florida, Ivey came off the bench to score 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting.

Monday also marked the practice floor debut of center Emmanuel Dowuona, who sat out the whole preseason and the entirety of the season to date while dealing with respiratory problems.