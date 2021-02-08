GoldandBlack - Jaden Ivey named Big Ten Freshman of the Week again

For the second time this season, Purdue’s Jaden Ivey has been named Big Ten Freshman of the Week.

Ivey scored 14 points at Maryland, then 20 vs. Northwestern on Saturday, securing the honor for the second time this Big Ten season.

It’s Purdue’s fifth such honor of the season. Every Freshman award this season has been claimed by either a Purdue player or Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson. Illinois' Adam Miller shared the award in Week 1, though, too.