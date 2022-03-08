 GoldandBlack - Jaden Ivey's first-team selection highlights Purdue All-Big Ten honors
basketball

Jaden Ivey's first-team selection highlights Purdue All-Big Ten honors

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

Purdue's Jaden Ivey was unanimously named first-team All-Big Ten by both the coaches and media, as announced Tuesday afternoon.

Zach Edey, meanwhile, was named second-team All-Big Ten.

Trevion Williams was named third-team All-Big Ten and the conference's Sixth Man of the Year.

Eric Hunter was named to the five-man All-Defensive Team.

