Jaden Ivey's first-team selection highlights Purdue All-Big Ten honors
Purdue's Jaden Ivey was unanimously named first-team All-Big Ten by both the coaches and media, as announced Tuesday afternoon.
Zach Edey, meanwhile, was named second-team All-Big Ten.
Trevion Williams was named third-team All-Big Ten and the conference's Sixth Man of the Year.
Eric Hunter was named to the five-man All-Defensive Team.
