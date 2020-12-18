GoldandBlack - Purdue freshman Jaden Ivey's past and present will cross paths in Indy

More: 2020-2021 GoldandBlack.com Purdue basketball Information Page





Pretty much every stage of Jaden Ivey's life will meet up in Indianapolis on Saturday afternoon.

Today, Ivey is a freshman guard for the Boilermakers, just back from a foot injury and poised to impact Purdue considerably.

Before, he was a kid from South Bend, essentially, growing up in Mishawaka but as much so at Notre Dame.

His mother, Niele, is now the Fighting Irish's women's basketball coach, one of its all-time great players having taken over the program for which she once starred. For most of her son's life, she was Muffet McGraw's assistant. Hence, Jaden Ivey grew up around the Joyce Center, at Notre Dame games and practices alike, men's basketball and women's basketball alike. Many football games too.

More recently, his proximity to the Fighting Irish program gave him easy access to some high-level pickup games, breeding his close familiarity with many of the Irish players he'll see again at the Crossroads Classic.

"It's family. That's still family and I know all those guys," Ivey said Friday. "It's just going to be a fun game."

Ivey grew up a Notre Dame fan, obviously. He was too embedded not to.

Loyalties shifted when Matt Painter put so much time and effort into recruiting him out of Marian High School in Mishawaka — before he finished his high school career at LaLumiere — that he was sold on Purdue very quickly, turning down Notre Dame.

Saturday, the team he now plays for will meet the school that's such a part of him on a floor he knows very well.

Shortly after leading Notre Dame to a national championship — beating Purdue in the 2001 title game in her native St. Louis — Niele Ivey played for the WNBA's Indiana Fever from 2001-2004. In mid-February of 2002, Jaden was born. The Fever played at Conseco Fieldhouse, now known as Bankers Life Fieldhouse. He was just a baby at the time, but Jaden Ivey spent many of his earliest days in the arena he'll play in for the first time as a college player this weekend.

"I kind of know the gym, kind of know the smell," Jaden Ivey said. "I already talk with mom about Bankers Life being the best gym I've ever been to."

