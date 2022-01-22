Jaden Ivey's status for Northwestern remains to be seen

Purdue may or may not have leading scorer Jaden Ivey for Sunday's critical game against Northwestern.

The Boilermaker sophomore sat out practice on Saturday due to the hip flexor he sustained in practice prior to the Indiana game on Thursday. Ivey mentioned after that game the difficulty of playing through it.

"We'll see how it goes," Coach Matt Painter said Saturday after practice. "I can see him playing, and I can see him not playing. It's up to him."

Should Ivey be sidelined, Purdue's next game wouldn't be until Thursday at Iowa.

Ethan Morton and Brandon Newman would be In line for increased roles should Ivey miss the Northwestern game, and Purdue could use point guards Isaiah Thompson and Eric Hunter together.