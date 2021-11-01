LB Jalen Graham named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week

Jalen Graham has been named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week after intercepting two passes in Purdues’ 28-23 win at Nebraska last Saturday.

Graham ran back his first interception 45 yards for a touchdown. It was one of four interceptions for the Boilermakers on the day, as they improved to 5-3 overall and 3-2 in the Big Ten.

The junior linebacker also finished third on the team with six tackles in helping hold Nebraska to 162 yards and one TD in the second half.

After the 24-7 at No. 2 Iowa in October, wideout David Bell was honored as Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week and safety Cam Allen was named Defensive Player of the Week.



Purdue plays host to No. 5 Michigan State (8-0; 5-0) this week in a 3:30 p.m. ET game.

