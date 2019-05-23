News More News
premium-icon
football

St. Louis OL Jalen St. John hearing from Purdue

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack.com
@TomDienhart1
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
Bolstering the offensive line is a priority for Purdue as it assembles its 2020 class. More big, talented linemen are needed. Purdue already has two offensive linemen committed: Gus Hartwig and Jared Bycznski. And it would love to add Jalen St. John.

