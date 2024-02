In 2007 with Indiana James Hardy was a First Team all-Big Ten selection, leading the Hoosiers to a bowl game for the first time in 14 years. He was later drafted by the Buffalo Bills with the 41st pick in the 2008 NFL Draft. His career was cut short due to injury after just two seasons, and a series of events off the field eventually led to his passing in 2017 at age 31. Today his son agreed to head to Indiana's rival, as James Hardy IV agreed to come to Purdue as a preferred walk-on.

The younger Hardy comes from New Haven high school near Fort Wayne. In football he had 47 receptions for 554 yards and 4 TDs in his career per MaxPreps. His team was 8-2 this past season, but lost in its first round sectional game to East Noble 43-0. Like his father, he is a two-sport athlete. He is currently averaging a modest 6.8 points per game for New Haven and was recently a scholar athlete of the week.

Hardy is listed at 6'3", 185 pounds, giving him nice size as a potential outside receiver. he played mostly as a tight end and an outside linebacker for his high school team.

