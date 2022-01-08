James Madison, West Lafayette High QB transferring to Purdue

Kyle Adams is coming home.

The West Lafayette High School product and James Madison quarterback announced his transfer to Purdue on Saturday. He will enroll this month and take part in spring drills.



"I'm fired up," Adams told GoldandBlack.com. "Can't wait to get out there and compete. Being from West Lafayette, it's shocking to me. This is my hometown. This is where I was born, this is where I grew up. I followed Purdue football as a kid. It's always been my team. Our whole family, we're all Purdue fans. It really is exciting."

Adams will join a Purdue squad that welcomes back quarterback Aidan O'Connell for a sixth season. Sophomore Michael Alaimo also returns, while touted four-star incoming freshman Brady Allen will enroll this month and take part in spring drills.

"They are going to give me a PWO right off the bat," said Adams. "I think I can compete at a pretty high level coming from James Madison. It's a legit program, a powerhouse."

The 6-1, 187-pound Adams played in one game this fall and also took part in one game as a freshman during the spring 2021 FCS season at James Madison. He attempted one pass and rushed once for JMU, which is transitioning to play FBS football in the Sun Belt Conference.

"It was a great staff there," said Adams. "I knew that we were going to be bringing in some grad transfer-type quarterbacks. I didn't want to sit around. I wanted to be closer to home, in general. I wanted to be back in the Midwest, somewhere academically I'm going to be able to finish my career. Just having four years of eligibility left, I should be able to get my Master's easily.



"That was kind of my thought process. And I'm happy I'm home. I don't know if I expected it to be at Purdue, but things work in weird ways. And, here we are."

As a junior, Adams led West Lafayette High to a Class 3A state title in 2018, teaming with George and Yanni Karlaftis to lead the Red Devils to a 15-0 record. Incoming Boilermaker freshman defensive tackle Mo Omonode also played on that 2018 West Lafayette squad along with Purdue kicker Caleb Krockover.

At West Side, Adams set a state record for passing yards in a game with 571 and finished 2018 with a state single-season record 294 completions. Many of Adams' passes went to current Miami (Ohio) wideout Harrison Truitt.

Adams notched 106 touchdown passes and 8,554 yards passing at WLHS, completing 72 percent of his attempts. Adams also rushed for 907 yards and 16 touchdowns. He was a finalist for Indiana Mr. Football in 2019.