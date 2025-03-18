James Shibest talks kicking situation, special teams focus and more

(Photo by © Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Renowned special teams coach James Shibest has been with Barry Odom at three places during their careers, where Odom has shown a commitment to valuing the special teams phase of the game. That hasn't change as Odom and Shibest team up once more in West Lafayette, as the Boilermakers have hit special teams work hard through two weeks of spring practice this month. "The training of it, the time that you need. It's got to be a big factor for us, especially early to help us, number one, not to put us in position where we can make a mistake and cost us, but to give us some momentum to go put us in position more to win games," Shibest said. "I think our whole team knows how valuable and important it is, and that's through just all the coaches that are involved with it." That has led to Purdue getting in good work in the third phase of the game, according to Shibest. The emphasis on special teams has allowed for Shibest and his unit to begin rounding into form early in spring ball, but they have a ways to go before solidifying themselves as a finish product. "Right now we got to learn what to do. So this has been a big fundamental five days for us, and I think we're off to a great start. But, I just think the overall emphasis throughout our whole organization and the team and coaches is kind of the starting point to it all, the importance of it, and then you got to have good personnel. You know, it always helps you to have good kickers, punters and returners and snappers, and that makes it go a little bit easier, so. But, we're off to a great start right now. We got everything installed as far as the four units go, so we just got to get better the rest of spring," Shibest said.

Porath picking up confidence, walk-ons pushing competition:

Only one kicker was on the roster when Shibest got to West Lafayette, last year's starter, Spencer Porath. The true freshman in 2024 battled through inconsistency in his first year on the job, going 7-11 on field goals and just 1-4 outside of 30 yards. Porath was ultimately replaced by Ben Freehill during the home stretch of the season, but has an opportunity for a bounce back in 2025. That process is beginning this spring, including the sophomore adding some confidence. "Spencer. I mean, I know he had some struggles last year, but he's really kicked the ball well. We've worked with a little couple fundamental things, but I think the big deal with him is just making sure we're good and confident. He's got talent and he can get the job done. I can see that confidence kind of showing out now," Shibest said. Along with Porath, the Boilermakers brought in a number of walk-ons for the spring to compete and have the chance to be evaluated. That list includes the likes of Jack Weeter, Nicolas Tovar and Iain Ramage. Of those, Weeter has stood out to Shibest as someone who has performed well thus far. "We've been blessed to have got a few guys that were already on campus that we kind of pulled out of the classroom a little bit to come help us in the spring and evaluate them guys also," Shibest said. "Jack Weeter, that has done a good job. I know he's kicking. I don't know if he's completely ready, but at least we get to evaluate him through the spring."

Shibest looking for more consistency from punters:

While Porath has taken steps in the right direction, Purdue's punters have been a bit inconsistent in the eyes of Shibest this spring. The Boilermakers saw Keelan Crimmins transfer to Illinois this off-season, paving the way for Arkansas transfer Sam Dubwig to come in an compete with Bennett Boehnlein for the starting role. The pair have shown signs, but Shibest is looking for more consistency out of the group as the spring moves along. "It's been inconsistent right now. Now, Sam's still a freshman, you know, he's still a redshirt freshman, so we're going to have to be patient. He has a big time leg, and we just got to get a little more consistent with his drop so we have more consistent punts. Bennett's been there for a while, and he's gotten a little bit better, so it's been nice to see with him. Also both can guys hold for us too and do a good job with that. So I'm hoping by the end of the spring, you know, we'll make big gains," Shibest said.

(Photo by Joshua Facemyer)

Options in the return game coming into focus:

Shibest and Odom had an All-American return man over the last two years at UNLV in Jacob De Jesus to lead a key part of the special teams unit, and are now looking for a new return man in West Lafayette. A number of potential options have presented themselves through two weeks of spring practice, including speedster receivers Jesse Watson and Ryne Schackelford, and UCF transfer Chauncey Magwood. Second year running backs Jaheim Merriweather and Antonio Harris have also gotten work as kick returners, where they have impressed Shibest. "I do think we have a few explosive guys. We're working about six guys. They'll all be new, Watson and Shackelford as punt returners. I know Magwood is back there working. We're going to get it to some cross work here pretty soon, good against good. So we'll be able to see a little bit more with their play making ability with that. Then kick returners, Jaheim's been working back there. Really been impressed with Antonio Harris, too. So we got some guys there," Shibest said. A handful of Boilermakers will continue to try their hand at making an impact in the return game throughout the spring and into the fall before Shibest and company decide on top options.

Numbers game still remains this spring: