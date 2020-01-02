Purdue obviously has work to do, as does every other team in the country, and its NET ranking will improve as it plays Big Ten games of consequence. It's watered down now by the weak draw of December conference games, and losing one of those games obviously stings.

So does the fact that Purdue's signature win to this point — Virginia — stands only as a Quad 3 game at the moment. Purdue will be rooting for the Cavaliers to have a strong ACC season, but also for VCU to hold in Quad 1 and preferably for Texas to move up.

Purdue does bank on being rewarded for playing high-level competition in non-conference, but right now, that competition doesn't jump off the page from a résumé perspective.

With a long way to go, the prospect of Purdue being a Bubble team is very real. One Bracketologist even has the Boilermakers in the First Four/play-in game at the moment, and Bracket Matrix's compilations show the Boilermakers with an average projected seed of 9.44.

Lots of basketball to be played still, however.