In a national radio interview Tuesday, Jeff Brohm addressed his coaching future at Purdue saying he's looking forward to the challenge of building the program into a consistent winner.

"While it won't happen overnight, I do think the challenge of getting this program up in the mix in the Big Ten, making strides and getting better each and every year, getting better recruits and getting better on the football field is a challenge I'm looking forward to," Brohm said on The Doug Gottlieb Show Tuesday afternoon. "To me, the sky is the limit. We've just got to make it happen. Will it happen overnight? No, but we can make strides to be a competitor."

In Gottlieb's final question during a 10-minute interview Tuesday afternoon on Fox Sports Radio, Brohm addressed his view on his future at Purdue. Not hours after Purdue completed a 49-20 upset of then-No. 2 Ohio State Saturday night, the Boilermaker head coach was already subject to nationwide rumors that he'll be pursued this offseason by several Power 5 Conference programs.

Brohm laid out his comfort level, mindset and reasons for why he would be happy to stay in West Lafayette.

"One of the reasons I came to Purdue when I was at the last place was basically 90 percent of the people I asked about taking the job said, 'No, you don't need to take this and you need to wait for something better and bigger' and the more I thought about it, I like the challenge of Purdue. I like the fact that we have a ton of room to improve. I like the fact that we have a lot of room to grow and I like the fact that a lot of people don't think it can happen here," Brohm said. "That's something that I think drives me every day when I come in to work. The people here have been great to me. They've been very supportive. We've made strides. We have added lights (to the stadium). We've got the brand-new facility. We've had great fan support. It can happen."

Brohm was a target of Tennessee during its tumultuous coaching search following last season.

And the Louisville native has long been the subject of speculation he'll eventually go back to his alma mater as the head coach of the Cardinals. A piece published Tuesday in the Louisville Courier-Journal suggested he would be the program's top target and Sports Illustrated ran a piece Monday naming him a top candidate for the annual coaching carousel in college football.

Brohm is 11-9 overall and 7-6 in Big Ten play as he makes his way through his second year at Purdue. Before accepting the Purdue job in Dec. 2016, Brohm was 30-10 in three years at Western Kentucky, including back-to-back Conference USA titles.