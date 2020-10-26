Jeff Brohm will be back in the office soon. And the family dog probably will be happy about that.

The Boilermaker coach had to take in last Saturday’s 24-20 Purdue win vs. Iowa from his house. He sent his family to the game, while he set up multiple TVs in his house to watch.

“It was just me here,” said Brohm via Zoom on Monday. “And I don’t blame them one bit.”

And while watching, the emotional and passionate Brohm raised his voice at times, startling the family dog: Coco, who Brohm said is three-fourths poodle/one-fourth St. Bernard.

“I felt bad that I scared the dog a few times,” fessed Brohm. “I think for the most part, I was somewhat calm and collected.”

Now, he’s ready to get back to the office. Brohm says he should return to his desk this week.

“I'm looking to get back on Wednesday,” he said. “Wednesday will be my first day back and seems like it's been a couple months. So, to get back is .. it’s about time. I'm looking forward to that.”

The time away wasn’t pleasant for the fourth-year Boilermaker boss, who turned over the reins to younger brother Brian Brohm--the co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach--to serve as acting head coach and play-caller on Saturday.

“Well, it wasn't a whole lot of fun,” said Brohm of not being part of the action. “The end result definitely was great. My wife and kids and daughter made sure to get out of the house and go to game, so it's just me here, and I don't blame them one bit. So, it was unique. I haven't really experienced that before nor probably don't look forward to ever doing it again because it just doesn't feel like you're a part of it a whole lot and there's not a whole lot you can do."

Brohm has been in isolation--10 days, per CDC and Big Ten guidelines--for over a week following a positive COVID-19 diagnosis. He worked remotely from his house as Purdue prepared to play Iowa last week.

“I definitely want to congratulate our coaching staff and players on the game this past Saturday,” said Brohm. “I thought they did a great job. … “

Now, it’s on to Illinois, a team that got whipped 45-7 in its season-opener at Wisconsin on Saturday.

“Illinois is a team that put it to us last year, pure and simple,” said Brohm. “They beat us. And they beat us bad. They embarrassed us on our home field. They were more physical than us. They played harder than us and they out coached us. This is a team that had a very good year last year, they're talented, they’re big and strong, they play downhill, and they'll be ready to play. So, it’ll be a tough contest and this will be a good test for our guys to prepare this week as hard as we can and get ready to play a tough Illinois opponent.”

While Brohm will be on the sideline in Champaign for the 12 p.m. ET kickoff, it’s unknown if Rondale Moore will be in action. He was ruled out of the Iowa game last Friday for “undisclosed” reasons. The sophomore was on the sideline for the game.

“We're always hopeful,” said Brohm, “and we'll see what happens during the week.”

Brohm didn’t elaborate as to why Moore missed the Iowa game. But he said it wasn’t his decision not to play No. 4.

“No, he was just out,” said Brohm, “and we'll -- whenever he's ready to play, he will play. That’s all I can tell you. I apologize.”

Moore has yet to play since Sept. 28, 2019, when he injured his left hamstring vs. Minnesota. He opted out Aug. 6—and then opted back Sept. 24.