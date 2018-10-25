Brohm on job rumors: 'I don't think people realize how good it is here'
Jeff Brohm doesn't mind the newfound national attention, but would prefer the questions of where he'll be coaching next year to stop.
"I don't think people realize how good it is here (at Purdue)," Brohm said Thursday evening following practice.
Following the 49-20 win over Ohio State last week, Brohm has done several national television, radio and print media requests. Inevitably in the midst of those interviews, the questions surrounding Brohm's future ultimately pop up. Asked if he's tired of answering questions about where he'll be coaching next year or for several years to come, Brohm had a simple response.
"On that one, yes I am. For sure," Brohm said.
National media outlets are already pushing rumors Brohm will ultimately head to his alma mater of Louisville, a job where there is no vacancy as of yet and little signal that a firing of Bobby Petrino is coming soon. Brohm said Thursday he and his staff have dealt with questions by 2019 commitments and families of targeted prospects and had an answer already prepared for those folks.
"The question is pretty easy in my opinion. When that is normally happening, that means good things are going on," Brohm said. "You'd rather have that happen than something else."
Purdue's 23 verbal commits currently have the 2019 class rated by Rivals.com as the nation's No. 24 recruiting class, ahead of powerhouse programs such as Florida, Southern California and Michigan State. Similarly to how he spoke earlier in the week about he envisions his future at Purdue, Brohm said he believes a consistent winner can be built in West Lafayette.
"Our players in the recruiting world understand exactly where we're at," Brohm said. "We feel very confident in our future here. We have room to improve. The fact that Rondale Moore has come here and been a difference-maker and everybody has seen what he can do basically in one game, but also through his first seven games of this year, is a testament that it can happen if you come here."
Various reports last winter connected Brohm's name as a candidate to the opening at Tennessee. Brohm was quick to point out Thursday night that not only did he not leave the Boilermakers program after his first year but recruiting interest increased after that coaching carousel hype.
"I don't think I had a problem dealing with it last year to be honest with you. People think I'm exaggerating but our recruiting went in this direction," Brohm said as he pointed his pen straight up the sky. "Any little thing that you can do to give your program credibility in the eyes of 17- and 18-year-olds across the country has an effect."
While Brohm has an answer for recruits and their families on his future, he laughed that he doesn't have an explanation for why the assumption exists that he'll be quick to leave Purdue.
"That is a good question," Brohm said with a smile. "It's kind of like in the recruiting world where people just read the name on jerseys and never get to know what's on the inside right off the bat until you get in front of them."
