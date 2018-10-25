MORE: Jeff Brohm addresses future at Purdue on a national radio show

Jeff Brohm doesn't mind the newfound national attention, but would prefer the questions of where he'll be coaching next year to stop.

"I don't think people realize how good it is here (at Purdue)," Brohm said Thursday evening following practice.

Following the 49-20 win over Ohio State last week, Brohm has done several national television, radio and print media requests. Inevitably in the midst of those interviews, the questions surrounding Brohm's future ultimately pop up. Asked if he's tired of answering questions about where he'll be coaching next year or for several years to come, Brohm had a simple response.

"On that one, yes I am. For sure," Brohm said.

National media outlets are already pushing rumors Brohm will ultimately head to his alma mater of Louisville, a job where there is no vacancy as of yet and little signal that a firing of Bobby Petrino is coming soon. Brohm said Thursday he and his staff have dealt with questions by 2019 commitments and families of targeted prospects and had an answer already prepared for those folks.

"The question is pretty easy in my opinion. When that is normally happening, that means good things are going on," Brohm said. "You'd rather have that happen than something else."

Purdue's 23 verbal commits currently have the 2019 class rated by Rivals.com as the nation's No. 24 recruiting class, ahead of powerhouse programs such as Florida, Southern California and Michigan State. Similarly to how he spoke earlier in the week about he envisions his future at Purdue, Brohm said he believes a consistent winner can be built in West Lafayette.

"Our players in the recruiting world understand exactly where we're at," Brohm said. "We feel very confident in our future here. We have room to improve. The fact that Rondale Moore has come here and been a difference-maker and everybody has seen what he can do basically in one game, but also through his first seven games of this year, is a testament that it can happen if you come here."