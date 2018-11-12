Jeff Brohm didn't confirm or deny interest in the opening at Louisville Monday morning, 24 hours after Bobby Petrino's firing turned that program's eyes toward Purdue's coach.

The Purdue second-year head coach declined to comment in-depth on his name being connected to the vacancy at his alma mater following Petrino's in-season firing.

"I've heard the noise just like everything else. It's important for me to not comment on any speculation," Brohm said Monday in his weekly media conference. "Right now I've got a job to do. This is the job I want to work hard at doing."

Brohm, who is 42-21 in his head coaching career and 12-11 in two years at Purdue, was asked specifically if being the head coach at Louisville was his dream job and the 47-year-old former Louisville quarterback and assistant coach answered with "No, it has not."

When asked if he would entertain the possibility of talking with representatives from Louisville, Brohm went back to a similar refrain after being asked about job rumors following 49-20 win over Ohio State on Oct. 20.

"I think what I've said in the past is I like where I'm at and I take a lot of pride in coaching here (at Purdue)," Brohm said. "I'm appreciative of the job I have. I'm going to give everything I have to help us win and that's the attitude that I'm going to take. I like where I'm at. We got great people here and we're great leadership. Yes, we've had great fan support. We got players that are hungry. We've got recruits that want to come here and get it done. We've got great facilities and we're trying to improve."

Brohm said addressing the Louisville questions with recruits and commitments of Purdue's 2019 recruiting class "'probably happens way less than people think."

"Our guys know I'll be honest and up-front with them," Brohm said Monday. "

Brohm, a Louisville native, said he hasn't heard from Bobby Petrino since the news of his termination. Brohm entered the college coaching profession as Petrino's quarterbacks coach at Louisville from 2003-06. Brohm's obvious ties to the city of Louisville and the Cardinals program extend to the current athletics director Vince Tyra as they both graduated from Trinity High School in the local area.

"You hate to see bad things happen for anybody. It's a tough business," Brohm said regarding Petrino's termination. "I feel bad. You want to people you know to do well and you want the program you know to do well. It was not a fun day for anybody."

Purdue (5-5, 4-3 in Big Ten) still needs one more win to attain bowl eligibility with two regular season games remaining against Wisconsin and Indiana.