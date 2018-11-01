Jeff Brohm 'optimistic' injury won't keep Rondale Moore out vs. Iowa
Jeff Brohm is forced to use one of his favorite vocabulary words to describe the health status of Rondale Moore.
The Purdue head coach confirmed Thursday that the star freshman has been inactive from multiple practices this week due to a lower body injury. Less than 48 hours before Purdue (4-4, 3-2 in Big Ten) will host No. 16 Iowa (6-2, 3-2) in a 3:30 p.m. kickoff Saturday, Brohm said he was "optimistic" Moore would play but also categorized his injury status as a "game-time decision."
"We've tried to take care of him this week and we'll get him as healthy as we can but we'll see," Brohm said Thursday. "It's a game-time decision."
Moore, who leads the Big Ten in receptions with 68 and leads the league in all-purpose yards with 1,449 yards, has emerged as one of the nation's most dynamic skill position players and has been named Big Ten Freshman-of-the-Week three times already this season. Moore sustained a lower body injury during Purdue's 23-13 loss at Michigan State last week.
Brohm also suggested other projected starters and key contributors could be "game-time decisions" for this weekend's game against Iowa but declined to name any other players that were being monitored by the coaching, training and medical staff.
Other noteworthy items from Brohm's media conference
- Brohm said Thursday Purdue has tried to do more team-oriented scrimmaging this week instead of 7-on-7 drill work to emphasize Iowa's strong pass rush.
"It's not going to be easy," Brohm said. "It's going to be a very good defensive front, probably one of the best we'll see all year. They've been productive (and) they're tall, physical, long, active and good athletes. So, we'll have our hands full. We'll have to max protect occasionally, move the pocket occasionally, get the ball out quick occasionally but every once in a while, we'll have to block."
- One player Brohm is sure will play and start is quarterback David Blough and the Purdue second-year coach stresses his belief that the fifth-year senior will return to form after struggling at Michigan State.
"We know (Blough) isn't always going to have great games but he understands how to correct some of the things that didn't go his way. It happens sometimes," Brohm said. "He's worked hard this week to identify some things that happened. We've got to help him out as well but I'm definitely confident he can play very well this week."
