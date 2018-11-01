Jeff Brohm is forced to use one of his favorite vocabulary words to describe the health status of Rondale Moore.

The Purdue head coach confirmed Thursday that the star freshman has been inactive from multiple practices this week due to a lower body injury. Less than 48 hours before Purdue (4-4, 3-2 in Big Ten) will host No. 16 Iowa (6-2, 3-2) in a 3:30 p.m. kickoff Saturday, Brohm said he was "optimistic" Moore would play but also categorized his injury status as a "game-time decision."



"We've tried to take care of him this week and we'll get him as healthy as we can but we'll see," Brohm said Thursday. "It's a game-time decision."

Moore, who leads the Big Ten in receptions with 68 and leads the league in all-purpose yards with 1,449 yards, has emerged as one of the nation's most dynamic skill position players and has been named Big Ten Freshman-of-the-Week three times already this season. Moore sustained a lower body injury during Purdue's 23-13 loss at Michigan State last week.

Brohm also suggested other projected starters and key contributors could be "game-time decisions" for this weekend's game against Iowa but declined to name any other players that were being monitored by the coaching, training and medical staff.