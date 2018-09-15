Jeff Brohm promises more aggressive 'play to win' approach
More: Elijah Sindelar questionable for Missouri game with undisclosed injury
Going deep: Purdue ready to take more shots down the field
In his film evaluation of last weekend's loss to Eastern Michigan, Jeff Brohm didn't give the coach calling the offensive plays a very high grade.
Purdue's second-year head coach said Thursday he didn't like what he believed to be conservative play-calling on his part and the overall demeanor of the coach in charge of the offense. In what could only be described as the definition of self-reflection, this week's Jeff Brohm didn't recognize the Jeff Brohm that showed up at Ross-Ade Stadium last weekend. Two days before his Boilermakers host Missouri (2-0) tonight at 7:30 p.m., Brohm all but promised that Jeff Brohm who coached Purdue to a 20-19 loss to Eastern Michigan wouldn't show up again.
"Well, not to give too much away but all of us from the top down need to play to win," Brohm said. "This football team needs an aggressive approach. I think we have to make sure we're always on the attack, play to win and can't be conservative, cut it loose and let the score be what it is."
Despite the weather conditions being wet and miserable last weekend, Brohm admitted Thursday that a conservative play-calling style was one of many culprits that allowed Eastern Michigan, a two-touchdown underdog, to hang around and eventually win the game on a 24-yard field goal as time expired.
"I'm disappointed in my approach to that game and even though I didn't think that would happen, I think the weather and the start of the game in which we wanted to make sure we didn't beat ourselves, caused us to play stagnant and stale," Brohm said. "I’ve got to do a better job. Our coaches have to do a better job and our players have to respond better. It's important to take a deep break and attack this game. That starts with me."
Purdue offensive players mentioned this week the coaches are pressing hard to look for more deep shots in the passing game. According to Pro Football Focus data, the Boilermakers attempted just four passes over 20 yards against Eastern Michigan. What remains to be seen is if Purdue (0-2) will create more opportunities in the vertical passing game if David Blough gets the start at quarterback tonight. An undisclosed injury suffered in practice this week has put the playing status of Elijah Sindelar very much in question for tonight's matchup against Missouri (7:30 p.m., BTN) and only two of Blough's 26 pass attempts have been to a target of 10 yards or more.
"Certainly our guys and my (receiver) guys particularly have to provide us with the confidence that they can make those plays when we put them up in the air," Purdue wide receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard said. "Certainly I'm a realist about our game so when (Isaac) Zico drops the first little hitch route because of rain or whatnot, hey, that doesn't give you tremendous confidence."
After an uninspiring start to this 2018 season, Brohm said Thursday his team is in the "nothing to lose" mode and attitude to its final two home games of this opening four-game stretch at Ross-Ade Stadium. Brohm referenced the ups and downs he’s seen in his career at times, he's experienced a 6-0 start to a season turning into six straight losses (QB coach at Illinois in 2011) and has seen a 1-5 start result lead into a 6-1 finish (QB coach at Florida Atlantic in 2009) that included a Motor City Bowl victory.
"Every year is going to be different and it is a one-game season so win or lose the week before, the next week is one you've got to win," Brohm said. "It doesn't mean it is always going to happen but the mentality has to be one that has to be aggressive, playing to win, think you're going to win when you take the field and be able to handle some adversity along the way."
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.