In his film evaluation of last weekend's loss to Eastern Michigan, Jeff Brohm didn't give the coach calling the offensive plays a very high grade.

Purdue's second-year head coach said Thursday he didn't like what he believed to be conservative play-calling on his part and the overall demeanor of the coach in charge of the offense. In what could only be described as the definition of self-reflection, this week's Jeff Brohm didn't recognize the Jeff Brohm that showed up at Ross-Ade Stadium last weekend. Two days before his Boilermakers host Missouri (2-0) tonight at 7:30 p.m., Brohm all but promised that Jeff Brohm who coached Purdue to a 20-19 loss to Eastern Michigan wouldn't show up again.

"Well, not to give too much away but all of us from the top down need to play to win," Brohm said. "This football team needs an aggressive approach. I think we have to make sure we're always on the attack, play to win and can't be conservative, cut it loose and let the score be what it is."

Despite the weather conditions being wet and miserable last weekend, Brohm admitted Thursday that a conservative play-calling style was one of many culprits that allowed Eastern Michigan, a two-touchdown underdog, to hang around and eventually win the game on a 24-yard field goal as time expired.

"I'm disappointed in my approach to that game and even though I didn't think that would happen, I think the weather and the start of the game in which we wanted to make sure we didn't beat ourselves, caused us to play stagnant and stale," Brohm said. "I’ve got to do a better job. Our coaches have to do a better job and our players have to respond better. It's important to take a deep break and attack this game. That starts with me."