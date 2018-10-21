David Blough watched game tape and studied statistical tendencies and all else that goes into typical game prep.

But he put the basis for his confidence into two words.

"We knew," the fifth-year Purdue quarterback said.

Blough, who has seen the lows of 2-10 and 3-9 in West Lafayette, could have just as soon used two words to articulate that confidence in Purdue's offense: Jeff. Brohm.

"It's comforting knowing you have the best play-caller in the country on your sideline," Blough said.

In his 20th game as the head coach at Purdue, Brohm earned his signature moment in a 49-20 blowout win over No. 2 Ohio State. This win can't be described as Purdue "stealing" a victory. It wasn't about turnovers or fluke plays. Purdue led for the final 46 minutes and 10 seconds of this contest and led by double digits for most of what turned into a second-half blowout.

"It is a huge moment. It's wasn't like we won by one point," Brohm said. "Our guys came ready to play. If you put in the time, if you have a great attitude and keep working hard to improve yourself and your team, anything can happen."

After hiring Brohm, Purdue athletics director Mike Bobinski suggested this football program was in search for a tangible moment to draw from, recruit off and build from. When asked earlier this week if he could remember a monumental upset in his coaching or playing career, Brohm couldn't think of one.

Both men now have their answer.

"I don't think last year and even before this week we were ready for this moment," Brohm said. "I told them, 'We are ready for this moment now. You guys can win the game if you believe you can. If we play as hard as we can for 60 minutes and give it everything you have, good things will happen. They surpassed my expectations with the way we played today."

Saturday night showcased the most points Purdue has ever scored against the Buckeyes, the second-largest win in school history over Ohio State and its first win over a top-five-ranked opponent in 19 years. All of these things came for a program that 24 months ago fired its head coach amidst one of the worst four-year stretches in program history.

"A lot of these guys have not won a whole lot of games (and) they want to win. It's important to them. They're hungry," Brohm said. "Hunger can do a lot for you."

For the first time since 2000, Purdue (4-3, 3-1 in Big Ten) took a nationally televised, primetime stage and delivered a magical moment against Ohio State. The similarities between the 31-27 "Holy Toledo" win and Brohm's blowout of Ohio State (7-1, 4-1) nearly 18 years later are on both nights Purdue had two advantages: the best player on the field (Brees and Rondale Moore) and a star-in-the-making coach (Joe Tiller and Brohm).

"When he called the trap run (which went for a 42-yard touchdown), I was thinking, 'This man is a genius,'" Purdue tailback D.J. Knox said. "Coach Brohm knows exactly when to call every play. You just know schematically we're going to be set up to win."

The difference between Brees' magical moment and Saturday night is Purdue dominated in 2018. Ohio State came to West Lafayette having lost only two games to Big Ten opponents in its last 20 contests under Urban Meyer. Following the 29-point loss, which was his third-largest since taking over the Ohio State program in 2012, Meyer could only acknowledge the obvious.

"The glaring shortcomings that we've had were exposed," Meyer said. "There are some serious shortcomings that we've got to get fixed. If it was a one-sentence answer, I'd give it to you. It's not that easy."