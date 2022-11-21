During Jeff Brohm's weekly Monday morning press conference, Purdue's head coach provided updates on several key players ahead of their game against Indiana on Saturday.

Devin Mockobee:

Purdue's leading rusher went out in the first quarter against Northwestern after taking a hard hit trying to convert a 3rd and 1. Brohm said that Mockobee "got dinged" on that hit and remained sidelined for the rest of the game. Mockobee is in concussion protocols right now and his status for Saturday is uncertain. There will likely be more information later in the week as he progresses in the protocols.

Gus Hartwig:

Purdue's starting center, Gus Hartwig, will have surgery and be out for the rest of the season. Hartwig got rolled up on and had to be helped off the field. On Saturday, Brohm said that Hartwig had played through two broken hands this season and is the anchor of the offensive line. Josh Kaltenberger, who relieved the injured Hartwig, is set to start on Saturday against Indiana. Brohm also said that true freshman Malachi Preciado has been traveling with the team and could see action as well.

Branson Deen:

Defensive tackle Branson Deen looks unlikely to play after sustaining a lower body injury against Illinois. Deen did not play in the Northwestern game on Senior Day. The redshirt senior has been an anchor on the defensive line this season for the Boilermakers. In his place, James Prince Boyd Jr, Cole Brevard and Sulaiman Kpaka will see an increase in snaps.

Kieren Douglas: