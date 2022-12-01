Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm addressed the media for the final time ahead of Purdue’s Big Ten Championship Game appearance.

Aidan O’Connell Update:

- Aidan O’Connell returned to the team Wednesday. Brohm said he think O’Connell being around his teammates is therapeutic during this tough time. - Brohm did not do any Zoom meetings to discuss game plan details with O’Connell while he was away. He did not think it was necessary to do so; Being with his family and grieving was more important.

Brohm knows the challenges that lie ahead:

- Brohm said Michigan still has really good crew of running backs despite Blake Corum’s injury. He does not expect the Wolverines’ game plan to change with the injury. - Called Michigan tough, well coached and battle tested. He referenced their performance against Ohio State as proof of how good the Wolverines are. - He said Michigan is without question the best team they will have played to this point of the season.

Brohm says the Boilers are ready to go:

- The Big Ten Championship Game will be an atmosphere the players remember for a long time. He said he knows both Purdue and Michigan fans will travel well. - It has been a good week of practice. Brohm thinks the guys are ready to play and is excited for them to be in this position. - Brohm said his players are hungry, have a chip on their shoulder and are ready to prove to people what they can do. - Playing in Lucas Oil Stadium without weather factors will help them be more precise in the passing game.

Injuries: