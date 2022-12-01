Jeff Brohm Says Players Are “Hungry”, Ready For B1G Championship Game
Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm addressed the media for the final time ahead of Purdue’s Big Ten Championship Game appearance.
Aidan O’Connell Update:
- Aidan O’Connell returned to the team Wednesday. Brohm said he think O’Connell being around his teammates is therapeutic during this tough time.
- Brohm did not do any Zoom meetings to discuss game plan details with O’Connell while he was away. He did not think it was necessary to do so; Being with his family and grieving was more important.
Brohm knows the challenges that lie ahead:
- Brohm said Michigan still has really good crew of running backs despite Blake Corum’s injury. He does not expect the Wolverines’ game plan to change with the injury.
- Called Michigan tough, well coached and battle tested. He referenced their performance against Ohio State as proof of how good the Wolverines are.
- He said Michigan is without question the best team they will have played to this point of the season.
Brohm says the Boilers are ready to go:
- The Big Ten Championship Game will be an atmosphere the players remember for a long time. He said he knows both Purdue and Michigan fans will travel well.
- It has been a good week of practice. Brohm thinks the guys are ready to play and is excited for them to be in this position.
- Brohm said his players are hungry, have a chip on their shoulder and are ready to prove to people what they can do.
- Playing in Lucas Oil Stadium without weather factors will help them be more precise in the passing game.
Injuries:
- There we’re no new updates as far as injuries go for Purdue.