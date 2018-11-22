Jeff Brohm has spent the last two days talking about his future at Purdue.

Following his team's Thanksgiving morning indoor practice, Brohm detailed the schedule he and his assistant coaches will be following after this weekend's Bucket Game. Just days after the rivalry game in Bloomington, seeing both committed and uncommitted Purdue 2019 prospects will be the utmost priority.

"Right away we've got all of our coaches on the road, and it's full speed ahead," Brohm said. "Really, the month of December is critical. While we are positioned very well, we've got to make sure we maintain that position."

Brohm said Thursday morning that he and his staff plan to meet face-to-face with each of the 24 verbally committed prospects for the 2019 class within the next three weeks.

"We feel like we've developed a great relationship with (the committed prospects) and they trust us, but you take nothing for granted and as good a position as you think you're in, you can either maintain it or improve it," Brohm said.

Brohm is known to be the initial focus of the coaching search underway at his alma mater, Louisville, but has never indicated publicly thoughts that he may be coaching elsewhere next season. Brohm talked Wednesday night during his radio show and Thursday morning after practice about the future of his current program and recruiting depth for what he's built in two seasons at Purdue.

"We've got to continue to find ways to get better. We've got to find ways to build depth. I think it would be great if our guys could find a way to finish the season with a win and advance (to a bowl game)," Brohm said Wednesday night.

In his final weekly radio show Wednesday evening, Brohm was asked multiple questions by host Tim Newton about future Purdue seasons. Among the topics covered were Brohm's list of positional needs to add depth to this Boilermaker roster, his thoughts on the graduate transfer market and future opponents on Purdue's non-conference schedule.

"I feel good about the skill positions and where we are there. We've got to get some defensive linemen and guys that can rush the passer. We've got to get guys who can create some push and get some guys that can get off blocks. That's the No. 1 key priority," Brohm said Wednesday night. "We need to get a couple of key difference-makers at linebacker. On offense, I think we're in a good position. We've got to go up front and make sure we've got the linemen we need to be successful."

Brohm even seemed Wednesday night to use his radio show to make a pitch to in-state prospects to stay within state lines and play at Purdue. It would be difficult to imagine this plea was intended for anybody else beside David Bell, Indiana's No. 1-ranked prospect and seemingly the last domino Purdue hopes to knock over for the 2019 class.

"I compare it to the Olympics. When guys and gals go over and represent the U.S.A., it means something to them but also the whole country. If you take a lot of pride in playing in the state of Indiana, there's no reason to take your talents to another state," Brohm said. "Come to Purdue and we'll make sure you achieve all your goals and have a lot of fun doing it with all your people involved and to me, that's how you build a special team."