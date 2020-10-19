Jeff Brohm addressed the media on Monday in advance of the season opener vs. Iowa.

- Brohm said he has tested positive on follow up PCR test. Started feeling bad on Saturday.

- Brohm will work remotely until allowed back, which he will do this week.

- Brohm said he likely won't be on the sideline on Saturday vs. Iowa.

- Brian Brohm will be acting head coach and make game-time decisions if Jeff Brohm can't work sideline.

- Purdue has had zero false-positives since daily testing began Sept. 30.

- Brohm says he has picked a No. 1 QB but won't say who it is. Says he has three capable guys.

- Iowa transfer D.J. Johnson has been cleared to play for Saturday.

- Brohm confident Big Ten can play eight games in eight weeks.

- Brohm says they have had a "few staff flare-ups" from a staff standpoint.

- Co-OC/QB coach Brian Brohm will call plays on Saturday.

- Brohm not sure where he will be on game day if he's not on the sideline.

- Brohm said he will consider playing two QBs Saturday.

- Brohm says he would have to be out 10 days since positive test, per CDC guidelines.

- Brohm was "disappointed" when he found out he had the virus. He says he "felt like he let the team down."

- Brohm isn't sure how he came into contact with the virus. Some family members did contact virus, Brohm says.

