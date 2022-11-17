Jeff Brohm meets with the media ahead of Purdue's Senior Day matchup against Northwestern.





- The most important thing is playing well for the seniors that are playing their last game at home.

- They know that everyone can win in the Big Ten, reiterated that Purdue cannot overlook Northwestern amidst their struggles this season.

- Playing in many close games have been helpful for this team. Brohm said that they have to focus on the little things in order to come out on top of those games.

- It has been a spirited week of practice. The coaching staff has had to remind them that they have to keep their fire under control with the penalties they had last week against Illinois.

- The leaders have been a catalyst behind some of the success the program has had over recent seasons. Brohm said it is important to the team to play well when the senior's parents are at the game.

- Brohm is happy for the Purdue alumni that were drafted into the XFL, a league he knows well. It gives them a chance to continue playing and show off their skills at the next level.





Injury updates:

- Kieren Douglas will be a game time decision.

- Clyde Washington is out for the rest of the season.

- Players such as Semisi Fakasiieiki, Jacob Wahlberg, OC Brothers, Yanni Karlaftis and Ben Kruel are ready for bigger roles with the linebacker group getting thin.

- Branson Deen will be a game time decision.

- Cole Brevard, Sulaiman Kpaka and others could step in if Deen is not able to play Saturday.