Jett Goldsberry wowed by "energy" of Purdue spring practice on visit

As the spring portal period quickly approaches, Purdue football is already getting started recruiting the open market.
2026 athlete Jett Goldsberry talks about his second trip to West Lafayette and first since being offered by the Boilers.
See how Purdue is projected to stack up in the NCAA Tournament in the season's 19th week.
2026 Heritage Hills (Ind.) tight end/athlete Tyler Ruxer talks visit to West Lafayette, new Purdue offer.
As the spring portal period quickly approaches, Purdue football is already getting started recruiting the open market.
2026 athlete Jett Goldsberry talks about his second trip to West Lafayette and first since being offered by the Boilers.