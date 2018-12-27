A huge thank you to @JimIrsay and @Colts for helping us make our goal to get to Nashville. So @theTylerTrent can be the bowl Captain this weekend at the Purdue game. @MusicCityBowl pic.twitter.com/x29U3fUvqu

NASHVILLE -- Ever since announcing Purdue superfan and inspirational figure Tyler Trent would be its game's honorary captain, the Music City Bowl committee members have been trying to figure out how to get him to the game.

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay solved the problem.

Music City Bowl committee chairman Brad Lampley confirmed Wednesday that his executive team has worked throughout the week with Irsay's office on the transportation for the entire Trent family.

"Everybody at the Music City Bowl can't be more pleased and thankful to Mr. Irsay and the Colts for their part in getting Tyler Trent down to Nashville for this game," Lampley said. "We all know that it isn't an easy task with everything that young man is going through, but both teams, the Trent family and the Colts organization led by Mr. Irsay were determined to get Tyler Trent here if it was physically possible for him to travel."

The Trent family arrived at the Purdue team hotel Nashville shortly before 4 p.m. CST on Wednesday afternoon.

Coincidentally, the Colts will play on the same field at Nissan Stadium against the Tennessee Titans two days after the Music City Bowl on NBC's Sunday Night Football in a do-or-die regular season finale where the winner will qualify for a AFC wild card playoff berth.