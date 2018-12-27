Jim Irsay provides team plane for Trent family's trip to Music City Bowl
A huge thank you to @JimIrsay and @Colts for helping us make our goal to get to Nashville. So @theTylerTrent can be the bowl Captain this weekend at the Purdue game. @MusicCityBowl pic.twitter.com/x29U3fUvqu— Tony Trent (@TonyTrent10) December 26, 2018
NASHVILLE -- Ever since announcing Purdue superfan and inspirational figure Tyler Trent would be its game's honorary captain, the Music City Bowl committee members have been trying to figure out how to get him to the game.
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay solved the problem.
Music City Bowl committee chairman Brad Lampley confirmed Wednesday that his executive team has worked throughout the week with Irsay's office on the transportation for the entire Trent family.
"Everybody at the Music City Bowl can't be more pleased and thankful to Mr. Irsay and the Colts for their part in getting Tyler Trent down to Nashville for this game," Lampley said. "We all know that it isn't an easy task with everything that young man is going through, but both teams, the Trent family and the Colts organization led by Mr. Irsay were determined to get Tyler Trent here if it was physically possible for him to travel."
The Trent family arrived at the Purdue team hotel Nashville shortly before 4 p.m. CST on Wednesday afternoon.
Coincidentally, the Colts will play on the same field at Nissan Stadium against the Tennessee Titans two days after the Music City Bowl on NBC's Sunday Night Football in a do-or-die regular season finale where the winner will qualify for a AFC wild card playoff berth.
Forever our captain @theTylerTrent #BoilerUp 🚂💪 #TylerStrong pic.twitter.com/eSoFDepjpS— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) December 27, 2018
Trent made it in time for an event located at Wildhorse Saloon in downtown Nashville and received a standing ovation from both Purdue and Auburn's team members Wednesday night.
Trent, whose story of his battle with terminal cancer has continued to receive significant national attention, was named honorary captain just four days before Christmas.
"I’d like to thank the Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl’s Board of Directors for this unbelievable honor,” Trent said in a media release. “My family and I are blessed to accept your invitation and hospitality. Serving as honorary captain for the game will continue to shine a light on the urgency of cancer research and to find a cure.”
Purdue quarterback David Blough said on Christmas Day Tyler's father privately had told himr that Irsay would be providing air transportation so the family could attend the Music City Bowl.
"When our captains went to visit (Tyler Trent) before Christmas, we already decided on heads or tails what we'd pick at the coin toss. It's special for him to be here because he's as much a part of this team as any member, as much as Coach Brohm, myself or any single player on this team. He's had an impact on all of our guys and he's a fantastic ambassador for our university and we're honored to take the field with him as a captain of our team."
