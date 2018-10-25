More: Purdue commitment list

LOUISVILLE — A decision from JJ Weaver remains a little more than a month away.

On the eve of his fifth and final official visit — this weekend to near-by Louisville — the Rivals.com four-star defensive end/linebacker says his plan remains to commit on his birthday, Nov. 30.

"After taking this official, it's really going to come down to early playing time, and a great education," Weaver said Thursday prior to Marion Moore High School's practice. "But early playing time is big. I want to play as a true freshman.