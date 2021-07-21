Joe Strickland announcing decision at noon today

Perhaps Purdue's top overall target for the 2022 recruiting class, Joe Strickland will announce his college decision today at noon.

The Rivals.com four-star defensive lineman from Brebeuf in Indianapolis has narrowed his list to Purdue, Indiana and Stanford. He also officially visited Penn State and was offered by countless other major programs.

Strickland officially visited West Lafayette during the first weekend of June, but had made unofficial visits also prior to the pandemic. His mother, Amy, is a Purdue alumnus.

A commitment from Strickland would give Purdue two four-star recruits from Indiana, as he'd join Southern Indiana quarterback Brady Allen.