Johnson 310-pound cog in middle of rebuilt Purdue defense
One more stop.
That’s all Purdue needed to seal victory last week vs. Illinois after taking a late lead. What was Boilermaker defensive tackle Lawrence Johnson thinking as that seminal moment loomed?
“This is it,” said Johnson. “We need to stop them. The mentality was: If they score, they win. And I don’t think losing is fond for none of us. We just knew we all had to come together and give everything we had left in the tank to keep them out of the end zone.”
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news