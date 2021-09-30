One more stop.



That’s all Purdue needed to seal victory last week vs. Illinois after taking a late lead. What was Boilermaker defensive tackle Lawrence Johnson thinking as that seminal moment loomed?

“This is it,” said Johnson. “We need to stop them. The mentality was: If they score, they win. And I don’t think losing is fond for none of us. We just knew we all had to come together and give everything we had left in the tank to keep them out of the end zone.”