Purdue has just five commitments for the Class of 2020. And three of those are offensive linemen, including the latest o-line addition: Josh Kaltenberger.

The 6-5, 280-pound product of Seneca Valley High in Pittsburgh is rated a two-star prospect by Rivals, but Kaltenberger's stock is on the rise. He is Purdue's first commitment since fellow offensive lineman Jared Bycznski of Berea, Ohio, pledged on April 1. Purdue's other offensive line commit is Gus Hartwig of Zionsville, Ind.



GoldandBlack.com caught up with Kaltenberger's head coach at Seneca Valley, Ron Butschle, to get the low-down on the latest o-line Purdue commitment. Butschle has an interesting story himself.

GoldandBlack.com: What type of a player is Purdue getting in Josh?



Butschle: He has grown into a Division I prospect. When Josh was a sophomore, he was 5-11 and about 210 pounds. He grew physically and kind of exploded. When I watched him progress from the beginning of last season to the end, he went from being a good player to being a dominant player. He’s 290 pounds and he is athletic. All of those things combined make him a big-time player. But he’s even a better kid. He is one of the most genuinely nice, kind, good-hearted kids I have ever had. And I have been doing this for 30 years. He is pretty special.

GoldandBlack.com: What is he good at?

Butschle: The thing he has gotten really good at is driving guys off the ball on the first level. His vision and ability to get to the second level as a center really jumps out at you. It is an art and a feel when two guys are working together on a blocking combination. He works well with his fellow linemen. At the end of the year, we had a great playoff run and got into the WPIAL championship. Josh and the offensive line were the reason we got there. They blew people off the ball, and Josh was the focal point as the center.

GoldandBlack.com: What does he need to improve?

Butschle: He's going to end up being a 310-pound guy. But like any freshman offensive lineman going into the Big Ten, he’s going to have to physically mature more. The speed of the game and the competition will be better, too. But that is all stuff that will come in time that he’ll adapt to.

GoldandBlack.com: How is his strength?

Butschle: Probably a month-and-half ago when we tested, he benched 365 pounds and squatted 545 pounds. He is up there. He is strong as heck.

