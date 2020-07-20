Joshua Sales sets finalists, schedules a decision date
Count Brownsburg, Ind., offensive tackle Josh Sales among those prospects who will make their college selection before starting senior year. The three-star lineman plans to announce his decision on...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news