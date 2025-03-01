Joy, threes, and the bench support Purdue's stars back to winning

(Photo by © Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Purdue needed that.



The fans needed it. The resume needed it. The record needed it, but most importantly, Purdue's players needed it.



Purdue didn't need a blow out win. Purdue didn't need to take on a cupcake and win easily. Purdue definitely didn't need another loss.



What it needed, was to get back into the hard stuff, a grinder, against a team with the best defense in the Big Ten, and remind Purdue what Purdue was capable of.



But more importantly, it needed to remember that it liked the grind.



"You're supposed to get into tight games and enjoy it," Matt Painter said after the game. "Embrace it."

It helps when you're making shots, and that's what Purdue did.



Purdue made 11 of 22 three-pointers, and most importantly, kept care of the ball. Purdue's recipe for success isn't easy, but it is simple.



Purdue was bolstered by a Mackey Arena crowd that was ready to do its part to end Purdue's four-game losing streak. It seemed to be working early, and Purdue once again mounted a double-digit lead in the first half. The same thing it did against Indiana, Wisconsin, and Michigan. All of those games flipped in the second half.



"We haven't had bad first halves," Painter said. "We've had bad second halves."



But Purdue had something throughout the game it hasn't always had this season - bench production.



It was Myles Colvin in the first half. Colvin came in just a few minutes into the half and helped spark Purdue's offense by knocking down the first three of the game, a corner rise and splash off a Braden Smith feed.



Then, it was Colvin who had the honor of receiving Smith's record breaking pass. Colvin caught that pass at the right wing, pumped, then drove into a pull-up jumper.



By the time the ball flushed through the net, Smith was Purdue's all-time assist leader in just his third year at Purdue.