When it comes to assembling the 2020 recruiting class, it's so far, so good ... as far as Jeff Brohm is concerned.

"I think we are definitely pleased with where we are at this year," Brohm said on Tuesday night at a John Purdue Club event in Fishers, Ind. "We feel we need to go much slower. There are going to be some limited spots where we cannot take the full signing class we did the previous year just due to the amount of seniors we have on the team."

So far, Purdue has five verbal commitments for the Class of 2020, which is expected to be a smaller class for the program with limited scholarships to hand out. The Boilermakers have had just two verbal commitments this June--each occurred late last week. Purdue also got a commitment in January, March and April.



Last June was a prolific month for Purdue when it came to getting verbal commitments. That month, the Boilermakers saw 13 players verbally commit (Purdue had 12 verbal commits in June 2017 in what was a 24-man class).

"I think last (June) was magical," said Brohm. "It doesn’t mean this year is. The spring recruiting cycle is from April 1 til the end of June. It really makes the month of June really active. A lot of times, you’ll get some decisions after (recruits visit in June) or decisions before the season which normally means before August. I don’t know if June will be as hectic as it was last year, but I could see some things shaking before August 1."

Brohm thinks June has become an active month for commitments because of the early signing period, which began with the Class of 2018.

"A lot of them want to get it out of the way before they start their season because when their season is over, signing day on December 20 is right around the corner," said Brohm. "And they wanna know where they are going and not have to focus on trying to fit visits in when the season is over."