Purdue continued its overhaul of the secondary under new head coach Ryan Walters on Friday as JUCO cornerback Botros Alisandro announced his commitment to the Boilermakers via Twitter.

"I've been through a lot of hardship, and I'm gonna come here to work," Alisandro told Boiler Upload. "I'm not coming here to settle. I'm coming to be one of the best."

Alisandro comes to West Lafayette from Snow College, a JUCO school in Ephraim, Utah. He played one year with the Badgers following a stint at ASA Brooklyn out of high school.

The New Hampshire native went to ASA Brooklyn after being a part of the 2021 recruiting class but never appeared in a game as the Avengers canceled the 2020 and 2021 seasons due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The JUCO defensive back reported other offers from Rhode Island, Prairie View A&M, Long Island, and Central Connecticut State before committing to Purdue.

Despite being under-recruited on two separate occasions, Alisandro stayed the course and now plays with a massive chip on his shoulder.

"I felt like I should have been highly recruited, but I mean, everything happens for a reason. So, I can't even be upset over that, but there's definitely a chip on my shoulder," Alisandro said.