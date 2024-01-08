Purdue has revamped its wide receiver room this off-season, but the changes may not be coming to an end. 2024 JUCO pass catcher Leland Smith announced his top six schools on Sunday evening, with the Boilermakers being joined by Mississippi State, Cincinnati, Temple, Coastal Carolina, and Georgia Southern. Smith also held offers from Oregon State and Washington State among others.

The junior college receiver also told Boiler Upload that he has set a visit to West Lafayette on February 2nd as he draws closer to a commitment by the traditional National Signing Day on February 7th.

Smith played one year at Fullerton Community College in California, catching the eyes of many programs after a strong season. The 6'5" Texas native had 26 catches for 655 yards and nine touchdowns in nine games for the Hornets. Evident by his 25.2 yards per catch clip, Smith is a big play threat in every sense of the word. He also thrives in the red zone, but has the speed to make defenders miss in the open field.

Purdue has already locked in commitments from transfer wide receivers De'Nylon Morrissette (Georgia), CJ Smith (Georgia), and Kam Brown (UCLA) out of the transfer portal, along with the four high school pass catchers coming to campus from the 2024 recruiting class. As Cory Patterson and company continue the overhaul of the group, Smith could be the final piece added going into 2024.