The Indiana All-Stars and the Junior All-Stars met tonight at Cathedral High School. The seniors took on the juniors in girls and boys, and in both cases, the juniors pulled off the upset behind strong performances from future Boilermakers on both sides. The junior girls got the night started by taking it to the Indiana All-Stars behind a strong Jordyn Poole performance. Poole is a top-100 recruit joining Katie Gearld's team in 2024.



For the boys, the Junior All-Stars and All-Stars had an exciting back and forth game, but again the youth took it to the Seniors and pulled off the upset, 105-100.



Again, the upset was sparked by a Boilermaker commit in the 2024 class with Jack Benter snapping out of a three-half shooting slump to propel the Juniors to the last minute victory with 21 second-half points.



In a losing effort, Myles Colvin also showed out as the senior's most efficient player. The Heritage Christian star will be joining Purdue basketball in a couple weeks to start his college career as Matt Painter's only commit in the 2023.



Here's a full breakdown and highlights from the game: