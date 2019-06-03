JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Indiana's Junior All-Stars were angry Sunday night following their exhibition loss to Kentucky in Louisville.

Monday night, they played like it.

The result: A 142-102 win to salvage a split in the two-game series.

"I was mad last night," Purdue commitment Jaden Ivey said. "We should have won that game last night. We blew them out today, but we should have blown them out yesterday too.

"We just picked up our energy, and that's what happens when you pick up your energy."

Ivey was part of the solution for Indiana, coming off the bench to score 18 points in 15 minutes, on 6-of-10 shooting.

"Intensity-wise, you saw (the difference)," Ivey said. "The new guys, they stepped up. (Tony Perkins) was awesome and a lot of guys from the bench stepped up energy-wise, and we moved the ball well tonight and shot the ball well. If we'd shot the ball last night like we did today, we'd have won the game."

This game's group of six traded out from Sunday night's made their presence felt.

Perkins, from Lawrence North, scored 22 points, including a slew of dunks. He matched Tre Coleman, playing on his home floor at Jeffersonville High School, for the team lead in scoring.

L.C.'s Dre Davis scored 19 and Ivey 18.

Northwestern's Tayson Parker finished with seven points, five rebounds and three assists, but his playing coming in off the bench in the first half correlated directly with Indiana blowing the game open quickly and in no uncertain manner.

Charlie Yoder scored 14 points and Trey Galloway 10 as Indiana shot 53 percent for the game.

The junior all-stars finish their time together Wednesday night at New Castle with their exhibition against the Indiana All-Star team.