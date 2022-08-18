 Fineran | kicker | Purdue
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-08-18 12:58:30 -0500') }} football Edit

K Mitchell Fineran ready for more after smashing debut

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

MORE: Training Camp Central

Huddle House or Waffle House?

Purdue kicker and Georgia native Mitchell Fineran smiled when asked to pick his favorite iconic southeast-based greasy spoon.

“I like Huddle House and Waffle House both,” he said diplomatically. “But I'd have to say Huddle House. But Waffle House is on every corner. Huddle House is kind of hard to find. If there's a Waffle House, I'll take that, too.”

What Fineran doesn’t know is … there is no wrong answer. Each delivers the goods when it comes to ladling sausage gravy over biscuits and pouring a cup of Joe.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}