Purdue has landed one of its early Class of 2024 priorities with the commitment of Brownsburg wing forward Kanon Catchings.

The emerging 6-foot-8ish junior-to-be committed to the Boilermakers during his junior-year official visit, which was to run Thursday through Saturday. He chose Purdue over an offer from Xavier and interest from numerous other high-major programs, including Butler, Indiana, Illinois, Ohio State, Cincinnati and others.

The son of former Illinois Miss Basketball and WNBA player Taja Catchings and nephew of women's basketball legend Tamika Catchings, Kanon Catchings only really began to emerge as a prospect early in his sophomore season. Purdue quickly hosted him for an unofficial visit during the season, then offered him during a follow-up visit on June 1, soon as it could following the spring evaluation period.

Kanon Catchings has shown himself during high school, grassroots and camp competition to be a high-level three-point shooter and pull-up shooter, with emerging ball-handling and play-making skills, defensive versatility and a surprisingly strong presence as a rebounder.

Catchings joins Brownstown Central guard Jack Benter as Purdue's two commitments for 2024, a class for which scholarship numbers will be a moving target due to uncertainty surrounding whether any of the Boilermakers' current juniors would use their pandemic years at the back end of their careers, among other things.