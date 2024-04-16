The final 2024 Rivals150 basketball rankings were released on Tuesday and a pair of Purdue six signees in the 2024 recruiting class saw their stock rise prior to getting to West Lafayette.

Four-star forward Kanon Catchings has lone been the crown jewel of Purdue's 2024 class, which now sits at 10th in the Rivals team rankings. The 6-foot-9 wing/forward made the move to Overtime Elite prior to his senior season, which yielded positive results for the highly-touted recruit. He averaged 14.4 points and 5.7 rebounds per game during the regular season, but took a step forward during postseason play. During five playoff games, Catchings posted a line of 18.6 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game while shooting 54% from the field and 39% from three-point range.

At No. 30, Catchings is the highest-rated recruit for the Boilermakers since Caleb Swanigan (19th overall) in 2015, as the two are the only top 30 signees in the Rivals era for Matt Painter.