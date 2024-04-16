Kanon Catchings, Gicarri Harris rise in final 2024 Rivals150 rankings
The final 2024 Rivals150 basketball rankings were released on Tuesday and a pair of Purdue six signees in the 2024 recruiting class saw their stock rise prior to getting to West Lafayette.
Four-star forward Kanon Catchings has lone been the crown jewel of Purdue's 2024 class, which now sits at 10th in the Rivals team rankings. The 6-foot-9 wing/forward made the move to Overtime Elite prior to his senior season, which yielded positive results for the highly-touted recruit. He averaged 14.4 points and 5.7 rebounds per game during the regular season, but took a step forward during postseason play. During five playoff games, Catchings posted a line of 18.6 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game while shooting 54% from the field and 39% from three-point range.
At No. 30, Catchings is the highest-rated recruit for the Boilermakers since Caleb Swanigan (19th overall) in 2015, as the two are the only top 30 signees in the Rivals era for Matt Painter.
The other riser to for the Boilermakers was fellow four-star guard Gicarri Harris, who shot up 16 spots to No. 71. Harris' stock continues to rise as the latest jump comes after he went from 102nd to 87th on National Signing Day.
Harris helped lead Grayson to its first state championship in 2024, who was ranked 19th in the most recent ESPN High School Basketball Top 25. Harris was named MaxPreps All-America Honorable Mention after averaging 17.6 points, 6.2 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game. He was also efficient on the offensive end of the floor, shooting 57% from the field and 42% from three-point range.
As far as the rest of Purdue's class, just one signee was nationally ranked. The third four-star in the class, forward Raleigh Burgess was as high as 78th in the Rivals rankings, but has since fallen to 116th on Tuesday. Burgess averaged 15.3 points and 9.9 rebounds as a senior.
Jack Benter, Daniel Jacobsen and CJ Cox all hold three-star ratings and were not ranked inside the Rivals150 to close out the year.