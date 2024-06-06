The highest rated recruit, the crown jewel of Matt Painter's 6 player 2024 recruiting class, Kanon Catchings, has asked and been granted his release from his National Letter of Intent with Purdue.



Catchings is Rivals 31st ranked recruit, a 6-6 (he's almost definitely taller) wing that can score from anywhere on the floor that's likely to end up in the NBA lottery one day. That's the kind of talent Purdue is losing. Purdue as a basketball team is without a doubt less without the addition of Catchings who was going to have every chance to carve out a large role for himself as a true freshman.





But there's also been plenty of concerns off the court that's nodded to this potentially happening and while the timing is surprising, it's hard to say no one saw this coming.



But before I dig into the off court and on court repercussions, check out our YouTube video where I talk with Andrew Ledman, co-host of The Old Gold Show, and publisher over at Hammer and Rails about the breaking news.









