Karlaftis, Bell turning pro, but no decision on if they'll play in bowl

Will they play or won't they play?

That's the question that hangs over Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis and receiver David Bell as the Boilermakers began preparing for the Music City Bowl vs. Tennessee.

Purdue coach Jeff Brohm confirmed today what had been speculated for weeks: Karlaftis and Bell are turning pro after their junior season.

"As far as coming back next year, they will not be back next year," said Brohm on Sunday evening.



But what isn't so clear is if the star Boilermaker tandem will play vs. the Volunteers in Nashville on Dec. 30.

"I think we'll gather more information," said Brohm, who plans to hold his first bowl practice on Friday.



It has become a trend for underclassmen who declare for the NFL to not participate in the postseason outside of the College Football Playoff games. The risk of injury is too great for players like Karlaftis--a projected first-round pick--and Bell--a possible Day One pick. Fortunes are on the line.

"I always give my opinion," said Brohm. "I'll do that. Without question, I will express my opinion.

"I'd love those guys to finish the season off and do their part and continue to challenge themselves to do great things. At the same time, I respect every individual's decision and what's best for them. We're going to support all of our players ... "

Purdue knows it will have fifth-year senior Aidan O'Connell for the bowl later this month. He has been a key player in pushing the Boilermakers to an 8-4 season (6-3 Big Ten), earning consensus second-team All-Big Ten honors despite not starting until the fifth game of the 2021 season.

But the question with O'Connell is: Will he come back in 2022? He has another year of eligibility because of the impact COVID had on 2020. Brohm is waiting on an answer from his star quarterback.

"No, we haven't got a final decision from him," said Brohm. "Like always, we're always optimistic. But I think over the course of the next couple of weeks, I would hope he makes a decision. We'll definitely gather as much information this week as well on that."

O'Connell's emergence pushed Jack Plummer from a starting role to a backup spot. And the redshirt junior entered the transfer portal on Tuesday with two years of eligibility. But Brohm said O'Connell will remain with the team through the bowl game, giving Purdue a proven veteran behind O'Connell.

"Jack is still going to be with our team through the bowl practice and the bowl game," said Brohm. "We had that conversation and we're going to do that. Austin Burton is still with us and Michael Alaimo. But as of right now, Jack is still with us and will finish the season off with a bowl game."

After the bowl, Plummer will be off and away.

"Like every quarterback, everyone wants to start, an opportunity to showcase what they're all about," said Brohm. "We had a great conversation (last Monday). He wants to just explore some other opportunities. We want to allow him to do that. He's done a very good job for us to this point.

"With Jack or any of our players, I want them to do what's best for them. We'll work with them. Already taking calls and said real good things about Jack and we want to make sure that there's a spot that he wants to go, we'll do our part to help him get there."