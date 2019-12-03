George Karlaftis capped a sensational debut season by being named second-team All-Big Ten by the media. He is the only Purdue player to be honored as first-, second- or third-team All-Big Ten by the media or coaches on a day when the league office announced its defensive and special teams honorees. Offensive awards will be handed out on Wednesday.



Karlaftis leads Big Ten freshmen in sacks with 7.5, which ranks 11th in the Big Ten. The West Lafayette High School product also paces Big Ten freshmen in tackles for loss with 17, a total that is No. 3 overall in the Big Ten and second in the nation among freshmen.