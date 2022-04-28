 Karlaftis | NFL draft | first round | Purdue
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-04-28 07:04:19 -0500') }} football Edit

Karlaftis looks to punctuate Purdue career with first-round selection

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

MORE: GoldandBlack.com NFL draft coverage

Where were you in 2011?

That’s the last year a Purdue player was selected in the first round of the NFL draft, with defensive end Ryan Kerrigan going 16th overall to the Redskins. George Karlaftis should end that dry spell when the draft kicks off tonight at 8 p.m. ET with first-round selections in Las Vegas.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}