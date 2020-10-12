The potential is intriguing.

There's sophomore George Karlaftis and fifth-year seniors Lorenzo Neal and Anthony Watts. And don't forget about sophomores Brandon Deen, Jack Sullivan and Lawrence Johnson. Plus, there's a raft of redshirt freshmen looking to make a mark for a defense transitioning to a 3-4 base under new coordinator Bob Diaco.

"The group overall, tough, physical," said new defensive line coach Terrance Jamison after practice on Monday. "Guys who love football is what you expect coming back to the Big Ten."

Jamison was recruited to Wisconsin out of high school, but injury shortened his career and he worked as a coach while a student. That has spawned him to a rising career. Jamison coached the d-line at Air Force in 2019. He was at Texas Tech in 2017-18 and Florida Atlantic (2014-16) working with the defensive line.

How good can Purdue's defensive line be in 2020? Jamison got a look at the unit during Saturday's scrimmage.

"We definitely have some things we need to work on," said Jamison. "But we got better. It was another opportunity to get out there and practice and rep our calls. And we approach every practice that way, to try to get point 00.1 percent better. And that's what we saw after the scrimmage."

One thing this unit needs to improve at: getting to the quarterback. In 2019, Purdue was just 12th in the Big Ten in sacks (23.0) and 10th in tackles for loss (72.0). And Purdue needs to be better vs. the run after ranking 12th in the conference (192.5 ypg) in 2019. If a defense can't slow the run, it's difficult to have success. And it all begins up front.

Good news for a defense transitioning schemes and coordinators: Neal is rounding into shape. He can he a big asset--literally and figuratively.

“He's getting better every day,” said Brohm after Saturday's scrimmage. “He’s got to continue to push forward, get in the best shape he can. I think that's going to be the most important thing for him, is getting in the best physical condition he can so that he's ready to play as many snaps as we can utilize him because he can be a productive force.”

Neal underwent knee surgery after the 2018 season and didn't play a snap last season. And he practiced sparingly. The 6-3, 325-pound Neal could be a force in the middle of Boilermaker line in 2020.

"Guys like Lorenzo," said Jamison. "We are glad to have him back. He's healthy, getting reps, getting back into the rhythm. It's been great."

Don't forget about Watts, one of the most underrated players on the team. He is a rambunctious 6-4, 300-pound tackle who is capable of playing on the nose. Watts is a tough guy who fought through injury last season. Purdue needs him to excel.

"He's one of those guys that's tough," said Jamison. "He's an experienced player. He's played a lot of snaps here for us. You know, he brings a lot of experience to the table. We're excited to have him."