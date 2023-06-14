This morning Katie Gearlds and the women's basketball program announced a few changes in order to fill out the staff in advance of the 2023-24 season.

Amie Anthrop is a familiar name within the Purdue athletic department as the new Director of Operations. For the past two years she was the Director of Operations for the Softball program, so this is a lateral move within the department. She handles the day-to-day operations of the program, including contracts, camps and travel. In recent years she has also served locally as head basketball coach at Harrison, Clinton Prairie, and Fountain Central. She is married to Jade Anthrop, the oldest brother of the Anthrop Purdue athletic family that includes Dru, Danny, and Jackson.

Calloway's move is also within the athletic department. He previously worked with both tennis teams and the swimming program as a strength and conditioning coach. He previously worked at Cincinnati in this role from 2018-23. He manages the sports performance aspects of the program’s weightlifting, conditioning, mobility and rehab workouts.

Finally, Abby Downward comes to Purdue as a graduate assistant after playing for coach Gearlds at Marian University. In 2019-20 she was a Second Team NAIA All-American for a Marian team that was 31-3 before the tournament was cancelled due to COVID. She finished the 2020-21 season while pregnant before graduating after the 2021-22 season.

These three additions complete the staff before this coming season.