PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1SMDhIUDI0UDFUJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVIwOEhQMjRQMVQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1SMDhIUDI0UDFUJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Katie Gearlds aiming to change narrative about Purdue this season

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Katie Gearlds leads a team huddle Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, during practice at Cardinal Court in West Lafayette, Ind. © Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Purdue Boilermakers head coach Katie Gearlds leads a team huddle Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, during practice at Cardinal Court in West Lafayette, Ind. © Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images (© Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
Dub Jellison • BoilerUpload
Staff Writer
@DubJellison

Teams have started viewing Purdue as a favorable foe, licking their chops when they see the Boilermakers on the schedule. Katie Gearlds doesn't want that to be the narrative any longer. The Purdue head coach is dead set on putting a team on the court that opposing coaches have sleepless nights over.

"We don't want anybody look at the roster and be like, or their schedule, 'We get to play Purdue? Alright!' And I feel like that's kind of what we walked into here. So the idea is kind of flip that switch," Gearlds said.

"One thing we talk about too is I think we want people to almost like, struggle with the fact that we're on their schedule right? We want to put a team out there that's really hard to beat. Does it translate to wins? Hopefully. If we can be hard to beat, I think we're going to give ourselves a chance," Gearlds said. "I want to shake others coach's hand at the end of the game. I want them to say, 'I hate playing y'all.'"

That desire to be a headache for opponents starts on the defensive end of the floor.

Purdue was ninth in the Big Ten in points allowed per game a year ago, surrendering just over 68 points per contest. A mark that Gearlds wants to see improvement in as official practice begins in West Lafayette this week.

Gearlds pointed to the idea of taking a Shaka Smart-esque "94 feet of hell" approach on the defensive end that makes every game a dogfight for their opponents. It won't always be the most aesthetic basketball to watch, but it could lead to results and wins for the Boilermakers, if executed properly.

"I don't know that it's always going to be sexy or pretty out there. But if we can just play hungry and play dirty and tough minded basketball, we'll give ourselves a chance," Gearlds said.

Having a new cast of longer and more athletic defenders, particularly in the backcourt and on the wings, could help pave the way for Purdue becoming a defensive nightmare for teams in the Big Ten this season.

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL2RyV2dfV3N4UzBJP3NpPXVoSmtZWXZfVFpmc3dkajQ/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==
Advertisement

"We are just longer and more athletic, you know, across the board. I think we can play a really big lineup and pound things -- or we could go smaller and be faster, but just a little bit longer and quicker," Gearlds said.

The catalyst behind Purdue's new philosophy is a backcourt that has already flashed its defensive prowess between transfer Destini Lombard and sophomore Rashunda Jones. The two create a disruptive tandem with their length and aggressiveness.

"I would not want to bring up the ball against either one of those two," Gearlds said.

"I think me and Dez is just a start. I think on defense being able to play high pressure with both of us being on the court is crazy, because then if we do that then our team follows and our team feeds off of that. So we know that we have to be the energizers for our team," Jones said.

That duo is in addition to Mahri Petree and Amiyah Reynolds, who both bring increased length to the Boilermakers this season. But it is not just the guards and wings that are bigger this year, so too is the front court, with the additions of freshmen Lana McCarthy and Kendall Puryear. Not to mention Akron transfer forward Reagan Bass, who makes up a trio that is 6-foot-2 or taller.

Specifically adding McCarthy and Puryear in the post will allow Katie Gearlds to play around with lineups on both ends of the floor.

"Lana is big. KP is big and physical. So, it allows you to press up on the ball a little bit more and make things a little bit more difficult. I think we're quicker, we can fly around a little bit on perimeter. At the same time, we got to be disciplined in doing that kind of stuff," Gearlds said.

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL0gzZVJhWDdfQ2NBP3NpPS1nQ0gtY1hoVVJxckw2UEY/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

A new defensive approach with new players to execute it coincides with a different overall mentality for the Boilermakers with the season-opener quickly approaching. Sophomore guard Sophie Swanson sees a more motivated group as a result of last year's shortcomings, that has given the team a boost of energy for turning the tide in West Lafayette.

"Compared to last year, there's just like this different energy we have to us, which definitely helps," Swanson said. "I think it was just, we don't want a repeat of last year. It wasn't our best year. So just coming back, bouncing back from that."

Katie Gearlds has seen that mindset change as well, with the catalyst being a quartet of senior transfers entering the program and quickly establishing themselves as leaders, in Lombard, Bass, Petree and Ella Collier.

That group enters the fray, where they have gelled to pair alongside a budding core comprised of Swanson, Reynolds, Jones, Jordyn Poole, McKenna Layden and the aforementioned freshmen.

"It's really been a collective effort. You know, I would say all of our kids just have a competitive drive about them, and really, our four transfers kind of bring that naturally. I think they feel like they've got something to prove, that they actually do belong here and compete at this level. So that's carried over, and they've earned everybody's respect right away," Gearlds said.

Purdue kicked off its preseason practice this week, but are ahead of where they were in past seasons behind extended practice time as a result of a summer European trip. Gearlds sees the Boilermakers being better prepared to start the season, which will be useful with matchups against South Carolina, Notre Dame, Kentucky and others on the non-conference slate.

"I feel like we're a little bit further along than where we normally would be, because we actually practiced this summer. So practice is not like the first official day, isn't like foreign concepts. They know what to expect. They know what we're about to hit on. So the idea is, hopefully that carries over, and hopefully we're further along and ready to," Gearlds said. "Hopefully we can just start a little bit higher than what we have the past few years here.

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL2R0alI3TnhqdzY0P3NpPXBFNzlSa0NuVGJfakUtSU0/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL2lrWkMwRmZiRjh3P3NpPTVaSzhRX09Mc2duSDNWVjA/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMzciLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3B1cmR1ZS5yaXZhbHMuY29t L25ld3Mva2F0aWUtZ2Vhcmxkcy1haW1pbmctdG8tY2hhbmdlLW5hcnJhdGl2 ZS1hYm91dC1wdXJkdWUtdGhpcy1zZWFzb24iLAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDogJypu dWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAnKm51 bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigp IHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0 IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlw dCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2 ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRo ZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNv bS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZv cmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxp bWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2Mx PTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRnB1cmR1ZS5yaXZhbHMu Y29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRmthdGllLWdlYXJsZHMtYWltaW5nLXRvLWNoYW5nZS1u YXJyYXRpdmUtYWJvdXQtcHVyZHVlLXRoaXMtc2Vhc29uJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMx MzcmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0t IEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK