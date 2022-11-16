- Their biggest goal is to win games and protect Mackey Arena. To get where they want to go they have to win games at home.

- The team is looking to grow as a team and find their identity on both ends of the floor. Gearlds said they aren’t close to where they want to go.

- Gearlds wants to be winning games because of their defense. That is where the biggest growth needs to happen.

- In a two hour practice, they will work on defense for about an hour and a half. She said the offense will continue to improve throughout the season with the players they have.

- The biggest thing they need to work on is sitting down in a stance and guarding the basketball. Gearlds said they have been getting beat 1 on 1 this season.

- They will continue to switch 1-3 or 1-4 depending on the makeup of their opponent.

- The locker room is in a much better place than last year and the Cancun Challenge coming up will help bring the team even closer together.

- The Cancun trip gives them a chance to see where they stand, Gearlds referenced that they learned a lot about their team on the Florida trip last season.

- She aims to keep opponents in the 60’s and the offense will take care of business on that end.